Madhya Pradesh HC decalres BJP MLA's election null and void

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday declared the election of Dhar BJP MLA Nina Verma as null and void over incomplete nomination papers. The court has also given Verma a time of 45-days to appeal in Supreme Court.

An advocate, Suresh Chandra Bhandari, had filed a plea challenging Nina Verma's election.

Nina Verma contested from Dhar Constituency on BJP ticket in the 2013 state assembly election, held on 25 November. Her main opponent was Balmukund Goutam, whom she defeated with a margin of 11,482 votes.

Madhya Pradesh currently has a BJP government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Verma is married to senior BJP politician, former leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former Union Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vikram Verma.

