Madhya Pradesh Congress leader calls Kangana Ranaut 'naachney gaane wali'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 20: Former Madhya Pradesh minister, Sukhdev Panse, made a derogatory remark against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, calling her a "Naachney Gaane waali".

He further said that police should not act as a puppet of Kangana as governments keep changing. His statement comes after party workers who tried to halt the shoot of her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad were baton-charged.

"There should be a fair investigation of the police's action against the Congress workers and no action should be taken against our party workers till the probe is complete," Panse said.

Kangana Ranaut was at Sarni in the Betul district where the Congress protest took place last week. Police used force on the Congress leaders and also registered cases against them.

To protest against the police action, on Thursday, Congress workers took out a rally under the leadership of Panse and submitted a memorandum to the District Collector. Protesting the police action and FIRs against the party leaders, Panse termed the police action as against democracy.