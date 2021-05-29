Madhya Pradesh CM slams Mamata Banerjee over late arrival for cyclone Yaas review meet

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 29: In a recent development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by calling her conduct "an insult to people of Bengal".

It can be seen that Chouhan was referring to Mamata's late arrival for Friday's cyclone review meeting. The meeting was scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that Mamata Banerjee arrived late despite being on the same premises.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and other officials were present during the meeting.

However, Chouhan lauded PM Modi for thinking about the welfare of the people of West Bengal. "Modi Ji is Prime Minister of India. The entire country follows him. He went to West Bengal for the welfare of people, to know the wellbeing of people affected by the cyclone there", he said.

According to sources, upon her arrival she handed over papers related to the cyclone impact and said that other meetings were lined up and left. Later, Mamata clarified that she took PM Modi's persmission before leaving from the meeting.

Following reports of Mamata Banerjee's late arrival, several leaders criticised her move. Union Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and alleged that Mamata Banerjee "put arrogance above public welfare".

"Mamata Didi's conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today's petty behaviour reflects that", he had tweeted.

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:40 [IST]