M K Stalin: The new Sunrise of Dravidian Politics, Guide to change

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

By Joshy K John

Chennai, June 14: The Dravidian politics, which began from Periyar and Annadurai later centralised on Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalitha was always marked in the history by enmity and revenge. Which grew out of confrontation and give and take, is an irreplaceable chapter in Indian democracy and electoral politics history. A regional party that crushed the Indian National Congress, which came to power all over India through the freedom struggle movement. That is where the history of the DMK in electoral politics begins. Later, when MGR, one the main leader of the party, left and formed the AIADMK, then also the loss was to the Congress itself. It was later seen that the Dravidian parties were taking over the dictatorship in the ruling party and the opposition.

Karunanidhi and MGR were two leaders who used Dravidian ideology as a weapon to popularize the DMK, which had settled in the minds of the Tamil people, or from the very beginning. They used cinema as a tool. Kalaignar through writing and MGR through acting conveyed their ideas to the people. But the rift between them marked the beginning of a new political situation in Tamil Nadu. Even after the arrival of his loyalist Jayalalitha after the MGR, that did not change. They retaliated by slandering each other and insulting each other in public. Observers have described such trends in Tamil Nadu as film and goonda politics.

Stalin seeks meet with PM on June 17 to discuss major TN issues

MK Stalin alias Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is rewriting all this. Despite not having the sharp words of his father or the charisma to impress people quickly, he led the party and those who stood with him like a visionary now became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Undaunted by having to sit in opposition for ten years, he fought for the rights of the people and pointed the finger at the wrongdoings of the government.

Thus MK Stalin was the only leader who gave signs of change in Dravidian politics before becoming Chief Minister. So it was sure that he would come to power with a good majority this time. With the deaths of Jayalalitha in 2016 and Karunanidhi in 2019, Tamil Nadu politics has become one of the focus of attention. Behind it was anxiety and curiosity about what was next. As expected, the grip of power in the AIADMK intensified after Jayalalitha's death. But Stalin, by the semi-cadre nature of the party, kept the DMK together.

Stalin's father's exact discipline could be seen throughout his political career. He was not an undefeated leader like Karunanidhi. But each defeat made him a strong leader. Step-by-step transition from the charge of the youth movement to the top of the party. The same is true as a representative of the people. Throughout this period, Stalin sought to bring about change not only in his as a leader but also in Tamil politics.

It was only after the death of his father Karunanidhi that Stalin came to full charge of the party. But he had already become a strong opposition leader. In 2016, Stalin corrected the opposition's usual way in not attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Stalin and opposition MLAs came to watch Jayalalitha's swearing-in ceremony. However, the AIADMK once again showed its political animosity by placing the Leader of the Opposition in the 16th line. But he patiently watched the program from the seat he was given.

Later, Stalin and his group filled in and out of the legislature as an active opposition. He sought to change the nature of Dravidian politics while political and ideological opposition persisted. And the efforts made by Periyar to retain the Dravida Kazhagam in its identity.

When Karunanidhi died in 2019, he even had to go to court for a place to bury his father. Stalin went directly to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, requesting him to arrange a place for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, right next to CN Annadurai, in defiance of the DMK leaders' routine of not going before the AIADMK under any circumstances. But the government refused at first and had to allot the land as per the court order. At the same time, when Edappadi's mother died without keeping hatred in mind Stalin came forward and offered his condolences, which was a new sight and experience for the Tamil people.

Stalin's actions, which maintained that decency even when he came to power, were such that even his opponents took over. O Paneerselvam, one of the main AIDMK leader and former chief minister, was at the forefront of Stalin's swearing-in ceremony as one of the distinguished guests. Most of the members of many important committees of the government came from the Opposition. Stalin is moving forward with full respect and consideration for the opposition.

In Chennai, DMK workers attacked the 'Amma' restaurant, destroying several items, including a board and utensils, and threatening female employees while celebrating party's victory. With this, many thought that the DMK-AIDMK clash would continue again. But his move proved that Stalin's new DMK did not have such a character. Stalin's government not only arrested the attackers but also repaired the damage and MLA apologized to the employees in person.

The politics of Dravidian is revenge ... it is the nature of retaliation ... but that has all changed. There is a visionary politician and a leader in Tamil Nadu today. He teaches Dravida a new political character, accepting the good and rejecting the bad of the previous generation. He has made it clear, that we must stand up for Tamil Nadu and not fight each other, sticking to the identity of Dravidian politics. The beginning of the growth of a politics that has yet to move forward and mature ... He leads it, shedding light as a rising sun.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 17:18 [IST]