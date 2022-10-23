YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta, says PM Modi as he congratulates ISRO on successful launch of OneWeb

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space agencies/organizations viz, NSIL, IN-SPACe and ISRO on the successful launch of heaviest vehicle LVM3.

    LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta, says PM Modi as he congratulates ISRO on successful launch of OneWeb

    The Prime Minister tweeted,"Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India's competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market."

    'Historic', says ISRO chief after heaviest rocket successfully places 36 OneWeb satellites into orbits'Historic', says ISRO chief after heaviest rocket successfully places 36 OneWeb satellites into orbits

    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfuly placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits using its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. The launcher lifted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12.07am. It is the first multi-satellite mission to the low earth orbit (LEO) with the heaviest payload of 5,796kg on LVM3 till date.

    Addressing the gathering at the Mission Control Centre, Somanath said the festival celebrations started at Satish Dhawan Space Centre as LVM3 and its very first commercial mission have accomplished the orbit very accurately.

    Somanath, also the Secretary, Department of Space credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the mission's success. "Congratulations to the entire launch vehicle team for grabbing the opportunity and making it ready today for the historic mission. I also want to thank the OneWeb team for having confidence in us to host the LVM3...we are very hopeful that the next mission of LVM3 will do the same to place the remaining 36 satellites it has been contracted by NSIL", he said.

    Comments

    More ISRO News  

    Read more about:

    isro

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X