Luxury car tax evasion: Court stays critical order passed against actor Vijay

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 27: In relief to Tamil actor Vijay, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of a critical order passed by a single judge recently while dismissing a 2012 writ petition filed by the actor, seeking entry tax exemption for his Rolls Royce Ghost car that was imported from England.

The Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha stayed the order after Vijay's counsel undertook to pay the remaining 80 percent of entry tax within a week after the tax demand is raised again.

Rolls Royce Ghost, a luxury brand, is said to cost a few crores, with available information indicating its current market price could be in the range of around Rs 5 crore and go upwards.

The single-judge had pointed out that the petitioner, who is a reputed cine actor, is expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually. The actor has a large scale fan groups and they see them as "real heroes."

"In the state of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes rose as rulers of the state and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes."

"Tax evasion is to be construed as anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional," the judge noted.

"These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice....their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Statutes," the court noted.