Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: This record will sustain another 4,000 years

What are the rare types of Moon to watch out for and what they mean?

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The partial lunar eclipse that will take place on November 19 will be the longest since the one that occurred in the 15th century. The one to take place this month will span over six hours.

The eclipse will begin between 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST). This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.

Newest First

Oldest First

When is the next Solar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipses 2021: December 4 (Total Solar Eclipse)

The reason why it is safe to view a lunar eclipse without special glasses is because you are not looking directly at the Sun. In fact you are viewing a reflection of the Sun onto the Moon.

Unlike the solar eclipse there are no special glasses needed to watch a lunar eclipse. It is completely safe to watch all phases of the lunar eclipse with your bare eyes. The only time when it is not safe to watch a lunar eclipse with your bare eyes is when it is not that far away from the Sun.

The last time the world witnessed such a long partial lunar eclipse was on February 18 1440. In India the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Starting November 18 several parts of the world will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse which would span over for six hours. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in across the world in North America, South America, Europe and parts of Asia, including India.

The November 19 Lunar Eclipse will sustain its record for another 4,000 years. The next six hour Lunar Eclipse will take place next on October 9 2489. The last time there was such a long lunar eclipse was on November 9 2003. It spanned for six hours and three minutes. However it was a full and not a partial lunar eclipse.

The reason why this Lunar Eclipse is so long is because it comes 41 hours after the Moon reaches apogee, which is its farthest point from the Earth. The farther away the moon is, the longer it takes to travel along. This results in more time to move out of the Earth's shadow.

For a partial lunar eclipse to take place, the condition required is a full Moon aligned in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. A partial Lunar Eclipse would not take place on every full Moon. This is because a lunar body is inclined on its orbital plane at an angle of five degrees to the Earth's orbital plane around the Sun.