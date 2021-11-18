For Quick Alerts
Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: This record will sustain another 4,000 years
New Delhi, Nov 18: The partial lunar eclipse that will take place on November 19 will be the longest since the one that occurred in the 15th century. The one to take place this month will span over six hours.
The eclipse will begin between 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST). This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.
Unlike the solar eclipse there are no special glasses needed to watch a lunar eclipse. It is completely safe to watch all phases of the lunar eclipse with your bare eyes. The only time when it is not safe to watch a lunar eclipse with your bare eyes is when it is not that far away from the Sun.
The November 19 Lunar Eclipse will sustain its record for another 4,000 years. The next six hour Lunar Eclipse will take place next on October 9 2489. The last time there was such a long lunar eclipse was on November 9 2003. It spanned for six hours and three minutes. However it was a full and not a partial lunar eclipse.
For a partial lunar eclipse to take place, the condition required is a full Moon aligned in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. A partial Lunar Eclipse would not take place on every full Moon. This is because a lunar body is inclined on its orbital plane at an angle of five degrees to the Earth's orbital plane around the Sun.