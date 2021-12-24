Ludhiana Court blast: Drug mafia link not ruled out

New Delhi, Dec 23: Among the various angles being probed by the Punjab police following the Ludhiana Court blast, investigators are not ruling out the involvement of the drug mafia too.

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi said that the probe has begun against the drug mafia. A case was listed in a Mohali court and then a blast happened in the Ludhiana Court complex. I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated, he also said.

One person was killed and four were injured in the incident. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session on Thursday. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

The explosion took place in the washroom of the third floor at around 12.25 pm. The third floor of the building houses 8 courtrooms. Reports said that the lawyers were on strike and that is why the number of advocates present at the premises was lesser than usual.

While initially it was said that two persons were killed, the police have confirmed the death of one person. The police also suspects that the deceased could be the prime suspect.

The blast damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Following the explosion a grill from the bathroom reel on the vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the blast is not known as yet and police are investigating the same.

