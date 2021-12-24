YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ludhiana Court blast: Drug mafia link not ruled out

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Among the various angles being probed by the Punjab police following the Ludhiana Court blast, investigators are not ruling out the involvement of the drug mafia too.

    Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi said that the probe has begun against the drug mafia. A case was listed in a Mohali court and then a blast happened in the Ludhiana Court complex. I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated, he also said.

    Ludhiana Court blast: Drug mafia link not ruled out
    Police inspect the site of an explosion at the District Court complex, in Ludhiana.PTI Photo

    One person was killed and four were injured in the incident. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session on Thursday. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

    The explosion took place in the washroom of the third floor at around 12.25 pm. The third floor of the building houses 8 courtrooms. Reports said that the lawyers were on strike and that is why the number of advocates present at the premises was lesser than usual.

    While initially it was said that two persons were killed, the police have confirmed the death of one person. The police also suspects that the deceased could be the prime suspect.

    The blast damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Following the explosion a grill from the bathroom reel on the vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the blast is not known as yet and police are investigating the same.

    More LUDHIANA News  

    Read more about:

    ludhiana punjab

    Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X