Lucknow killing: Rajnath speaks to Adityanath, seeks effective action

Lucknow, Sep 29: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to take effective action in connection with the killing of man allegedly by police in Lucknow.

The 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari was shot dead early on Saturday morning by a policeman when the former allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood, police said.

'Spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the Vivek Tiwari case in Lucknow. I have asked the chief minister to take effective and just action in the matter,' the home minister tweeted in Hindi.

A home ministry official said that during the telephonic conversation, Singh asked the chief minister to take strong action so that justice can be delivered to the victim.

The home minister represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.

Two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a CBI inquiry will be recommended if needed.

