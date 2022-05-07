YouTube
    Low pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea, to intensify into cyclone by May 8

    New Delhi, May 07: A low-pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move northwest and intensify into a depression by today evening and subsequently into a cyclonic storm by 8th May evening.

    It is likely to continue to move northwestwards and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on 10th May. Heavy to very heavy rain and squally weather predicted at few places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands today and tomm.

    Fishermen advised not to venture into sea till 9th May. Due to inclement weather, the Tourism Department has suspended all water sports activities for two days i.e. 7th and 8th May.

    Shipping services of the foreshore sector playing between Port Blair and Swaraj/Shaheed Dweep have been suspended for two days. Inter-island shipping services have also postponed.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
