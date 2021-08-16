Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal likely to trigger rains in Maharashtra: IMD

Widespread rain likely to increase in West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of UP for 5 days

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 16: The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during next 5 days, the IMD said.

Isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th; Telangana on 18th and 19th; over Jharkhand on 16th, 17th and 18th; over Bihar on 16th; over Gangetic West Bengal on 16th and 17th; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16th-20th; over Madhya Pradesh from 17th to 19th; over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from 16th to 18th August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 16th; Odisha and Telangana on 16th & 17th; Vidarbha on 18th August, 2021.

The IMD also issued a ''yellow alert'', denoting "heavy rain in isolated places", for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, all coastal ones, between August 16 and 18.

Several parts of the state had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 19:02 [IST]