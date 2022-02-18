PM calls J&K LG to inquire about situation in J&K after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border

Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Jaipur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Rajasthan's Jaipur was hit by a low intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8. The earthquake occurred on Friday at around 8 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/1dNw4HD6pd @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/vnESAKZ0SK — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 18, 2022

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," a tweet by the National Council of Seismology read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:46 [IST]