    Low intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Jaipur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Rajasthan's Jaipur was hit by a low intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8. The earthquake occurred on Friday at around 8 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

    "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," a tweet by the National Council of Seismology read.

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
    X