    Love Jihad rumour: Wedding in UP stopped, couple let off after overnight stay in police station

    Lucknow, Dec 11: A wedding ceremony in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh was stopped and the police took away the couple following a phone call claiming that a Muslim man was marrying a Hindu woman after converting her.

    The couple who were taken away by the police on Tuesday were let off the next day after it was found that both were Muslims. The couple finally got married on Wednesday after the woman's brother arrived and told the police that if she wanted the wedding then the family had no objection to it.

    Love Jihad rumour: Wedding in UP stopped, couple let off after overnight stay in police station
    The SHO of the Kasya Police Station Sanjay Kumar blamed miscreants for spreading rumours of Love Jihad. However the Circle Officer Piyush Kant Rai said that they had acted promptly as the atmosphere is tense and the administration is strict about such cases.

    Karnataka all set to bring in law against Love Jihad

    The police however denied any allegation of torture. There were several senior officers as well as the Local Intelligence Unit and some respected locals, Kushinagar SP Vinay Kumar Singh said. It was not as though they were brought to the police station secretly. The matter was sorted out soon and there was no reason to beat up anyone, he also said, while denying allegations made by the man Haider Ali.

    love jihad uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
