Love for James Bond, Delhi man changes name officially

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 15: The Delhi resident has taken obsession for a fictional character to the next level after officially changing his real name to James Bond.

Vikas Kardam, 33, lives in West Delhi with his wife and daughter, has certainly grabbed attention of people after changing the name.

Unlike Bond, Kardam owns a bike, stays at two home rented house and sticks to his wife only.

"The word has spread like wildfire. People think it is some kind of a joke, but it's true," Kardam told Time of India.

"Her first reaction was of shock. She looked at me with anger, didn't utter a word and then left the room. It's been two days since she's spoken to me. She feels this is going to attract a lot of attention, which will end in all of us getting trolled. But I am ready to face it," he added.

To avoid confrontation Kardam has not told his parents yet and is waiting for the news to spread like wildfire.

When Kardam discussed the idea of changing his name, nobody has taken it on a serious note.

He is now waiting to change the details on his Adhaar, PAN card, and other important documents.

He would have got his name changed in April, however, the procedure was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

James Bond aka 007 is a fictional British secret service agent created by writer Ian Fleming.

The name Vikas Kardam was officially changed to James Bond on Friday.