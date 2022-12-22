‘Loudmouth’ Ramiz Raja kicked out of PCB

Reports suggest that an impudent Ramiz Raja would not buckle down.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Often called 'Rambo' for his brave talk and no content, Ramiz Raja has been fired as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The loudmouth ex-cricketer and cricket administrator has been begging India to play with Pakistan without any results. Out of frustration, Raja started talking bravado against India. Although he received eyeballs and attention from Pakistani media, he was made fun of for his prudish statements and accusations.

The impudent Ramiz Raja has now been fired from the post; however, reports are that he would not buckle down. Interestingly, just the last year in the month of September he was appointed as the chairman of PCB and it does not long like the Pakistan team's batting these days. Sources claim that his ouster is because of BCCI's pressure as he has been threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup in India.

It came from the PM

Quite surprisingly the suspension order of Ramiz Raja has come from the premier of the country Shehbaz Sharif. In Pakistan, it's the Prime Minister who is patron of the cricket board. According to the order there will now be a 14-member committee headed by Najam Sethi. No doubt on the fact that Ramiz Raja was just counting his days ever since the ouster of Imran Khan from Prime Minister's post.

Like democracy in Pakistan, PCB too has been facing difficulty where the favourite men of either army or the government become the chairman. Earlier it was Ramiz Raja and now Nazam Sethi who is on good terms with Sharif family, has become the chairman. Interestingly enough, it is not for the first time that Sethi has become PCB chief, he was given the top job twice in 2003 and then in 2018.

Nazam Sethi, the new chief

Nazam Sethi comes with credible experience in cricket administration as he was the first chairman of the Pakistan Super League. At the same time he is one of the sane voices coming from Pakistan. Tweeting about the latest development, Sethi wrote that the cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more.

He informs that the 2014 PCB constitution stands restored and now onwards the Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. According to him the major focus would also be on to generate employment for former cricketers who have been rendered unemployed in the current regime of PCB.

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 18:15 [IST]