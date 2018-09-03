'Lord Ram will decide the date for Ram mandir', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Mandir will be built but the date for construction of the grand temple will be set by Lord Ram himself.

On the question of whether the Ram Mandir will be built soon, CM Adityanath said that "Lord Ram will decide on the date of construction."

Speaking at a conclave in the state capital, Adityanath said,"Nobody can stop if once it is ordained by the gods."

Earlier, UP Irrigation Minister Dharamraj Saini had denied that Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda and had said that vikas (development) is party's sole agenda.