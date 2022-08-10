TN leads the way in restoring tiger population in the country

Looks like tigers love pool party: Watch this viral video

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Have you ever seen tigers having a pool party? If not, don't worry. Here is a rare video of one of the wild cats enjoying some derpy time in the water.

Shared by an Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Tuesday, the video shows a streak of tigers hanging out in the water. Another tiger can be seen strolling around seeking for a good spot to sit, then sitting in the centre of the pond with keeping its paw on a stone.

"Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian's as many major rivers originates from them. Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security. Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons. (As received from a colleague)", tweeted the IFS officer.

Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian’s as many major river originates from them.

Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security.

Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons 💕💕

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/cnIk5A8ud2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1,300 likes in just one day.

1,059 tigers died since 2012 in India: Govt data

Netizens were left surprised after watching the video and expressed awe at the rare sight.

"So rare to sight especially in tigers as they live a stud lonely life, especially male," wrote a Twitter user.

"They are having pool party with no liquor. Only non veg served," another said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:23 [IST]