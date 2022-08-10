India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Political Crisis Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Looks like tigers love pool party: Watch this viral video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Have you ever seen tigers having a pool party? If not, don't worry. Here is a rare video of one of the wild cats enjoying some derpy time in the water.

    Shared by an Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Tuesday, the video shows a streak of tigers hanging out in the water. Another tiger can be seen strolling around seeking for a good spot to sit, then sitting in the centre of the pond with keeping its paw on a stone.

    Looks like tigers love pool party: Watch this viral video

    "Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian's as many major rivers originates from them. Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security. Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons. (As received from a colleague)", tweeted the IFS officer.

    Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1,300 likes in just one day.

    1,059 tigers died since 2012 in India: Govt data 1,059 tigers died since 2012 in India: Govt data

    Netizens were left surprised after watching the video and expressed awe at the rare sight.

    "So rare to sight especially in tigers as they live a stud lonely life, especially male," wrote a Twitter user.

    "They are having pool party with no liquor. Only non veg served," another said.

    Comments

    More TIGERS News  

    Read more about:

    tigers water twitter

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X