Looking forward to meeting you in Quad summit in Japan: Biden to PM Modi at virtual meet

Washington, Apr 11: United States President Joe Biden on Monday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is looking forward to meet him at Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Japan. The event is scheduled to be held on May 24.

"It's always good to see you. I am looking forward to seeing you in Japan on 24th May (Quad summit)," Biden said at a virtual meeting with the Indian PM ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and India are going to "continue our close consultation" on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war in Ukraine as he held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties between the two countries.

"I'm looking forward to our discussions today. Mr Prime Minister (Modi), our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US and India relationship continues to go deeper and stronger delivering our people and our global good that we all are seeking to manage particularly in your part of the world," Biden said in his opening remarks.

The meeting comes at a time when the crisis in Ukraine has worsened and a White House statement on Sunday said that President Biden will continue "our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact" on global food supply and commodity markets.

"I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence," Biden said seated at the head of a round table in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

