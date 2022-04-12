YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Looking forward to meeting you in Quad summit in Japan: Biden to PM Modi at virtual meet

    By Pti
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Apr 11: United States President Joe Biden on Monday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is looking forward to meet him at Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Japan. The event is scheduled to be held on May 24.

    Looking forward to meeting you in Quad summit in Japan: Biden to PM Modi at virtual meet

    "It's always good to see you. I am looking forward to seeing you in Japan on 24th May (Quad summit)," Biden said at a virtual meeting with the Indian PM ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

    President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and India are going to "continue our close consultation" on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war in Ukraine as he held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties between the two countries.

    "I'm looking forward to our discussions today. Mr Prime Minister (Modi), our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US and India relationship continues to go deeper and stronger delivering our people and our global good that we all are seeking to manage particularly in your part of the world," Biden said in his opening remarks.

    The meeting comes at a time when the crisis in Ukraine has worsened and a White House statement on Sunday said that President Biden will continue "our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact" on global food supply and commodity markets.

    "I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence," Biden said seated at the head of a round table in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi joe biden

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 0:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X