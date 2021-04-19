Looking for availability of Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Mumbai? Check here

Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

Mumbai, Apr 19: With coronavirus cases soaring across the state, there is a growing demand for where to find ventilator-supported beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.

Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has earlier urged patients to be admitted to jumbo COVID-19 care centres with the availability of oxygen beds and the regular supervision of doctors.

How to find COVID-19 beds in Mumbai?

The civic body also has a bed availability tracker which is updated every 2 hours. You can check the bed availability here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Resources/COVIDBeds/bedTracker.html

https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383093960927756299?s=19

https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1381199777707171840?s=20

https://twitter.com/TwoTweetsNotice/status/1382580254141648896?s=20

PANVEL verified website https://covidbedpanvel.in/

NESCO Goregaon has added 100 more beds. Oxygen beds are also available.

Ward- War Room Number:

1. A- 022-22700007

2. B- 022-23759023 / 23759025

3. C- 022-22197331

4. D- 022-23835004 / 8879713135

5. E- 022-23797901

6. F SOUTH- 022-24177507 / 86577922809

7. F NORTH- 022-24011380 / 8879150447 / 8879148203

8. G SOUTH- 022-24219515 / 7208764360

9. G NORTH- 022-24210441 / 8291163739

10. H EAST- 022-26635400

11. H WEST- 022-26440121

12. K EAST - 022-26847000 / 8657933681

13. K WEST- 022-26208388

14. P SOUTH- 022-28780008 / 8828476098 / 7304776098

15. P NORTH- 022-28440001 / 9321598131

16. R SOUTH- 022-28054788 / 8828495740

17. R NORTH- 022-28947350 / 8369324810

18. R CENTRAL- 022-28947360 / 9920089097

19. L- 7678061274 / 7304883359 / 7710870510

20. M EAST- 022-25526301 / 7208680538 / 7208590415

21. M WEST- 022-25284000

22. N- 022-21010201

23. S - 022-25954000 / 9004869724

24. T - 022-25694000

Private/public hospitals in Mumbai Suburbs

https://twitter.com/TwoTweetsNotice/status/1382580254141648896

https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383081291004866563

https://twitter.com/DrRahulGhule11/status/1383045688368373764

Contact: 7718812200 for help with

- Bed Allocations

- Oxygen Supply

- Ambulance

Via @ruebenmasc on twitter

*Non ventilator ICU bed - hosptial name list -https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1383407318734307333

*AAP helpline no. (Bed Allocations, Oxygen Supply, Ambulance)

-https://twitter.com/rubenmasc/status/1382631328558944257?s=19

Want to check availability of Remdesivir injections?

ACTMERA (TOCILIZUMAB)

S.K Distributors

Unit no 1, Bombay industrial estate, Narayan nagar, Off LBS Marg, NSS Road, Next to Union Bank of India, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai 400086

EMAIL - hospitaldiv@sk1932.com

Dhaval - 9619861781, 9930220993, 8879142101

BYCULLA PHARMACY AND STORES

PROP. FARMACROSS (I) PVT.LTD.

(MASINA HOSPITAL)

At Masina Hospital, Sant Savta Marg, Masina Byculla East, Mumbai - 400027

Altaf - 09870008051 (from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm)

Night Shift: Mr Arun - 022-61313000 / 613130001

CIPLA LTD:

Customer Care: 8657311088

info.availability@cipla.com

Vinayagam - 9994399990

Dipendra - 7507946363

Apoorv - 9662612576

https://twitter.com/awwwnchal/status/1383866089436712966?s=08

https://twitter.com/sandhyafernez/status/1382236025431330816?s=19

https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383024078957649922

https://twitter.com/jokebazz/status/1383439116751171594?s=19

https://twitter.com/TheNeatSoul/status/1383431654237032452?s=19

https://twitter.com/irreverent_bai/status/1383116019393187842 (also for Tocilizumab)

https://twitter.com/bgopu1973/status/1383358887005351945

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNxzYknndZf/?igshid=1ld5js214c1nv

Actemera (Tocilizumab) and Remdesvir Injection available- Distributors

-https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=19

-https://twitter.com/the_lucky420/status/1383629217628262407?s=19

-https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=20

Looking for an Oxygen cylinder? You may check out these contacts

*Oxygen supply for the home quarantined + Oxygen cylinder

-http://www.veerfoundation.org/smjsscentre.html

-https://twitter.com/shettysubodh/status/1382675351227179010?s=20

-https://twitter.com/poojapardesi/status/1383337883726016520

-https://twitter.com/SandeepKamath5/status/1382674842063757316?s=20

-https://twitter.com/TheRobustRascal/status/1383874673532805128?s=19

-https://twitter.com/Impres78/status/1382978238670991361

-https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1382979166681792512

-https://twitter.com/AshwiniDodani/status/1383125994760925184

-https://www.instagram.com/p/CNzMqHvF3Ka/

Unity and dignity foundation

Free O2 cylinders *Mumbai*, Contact no: 9892012132

https://twitter.com/mastanidp1/status/1383821859074891780?s=08

How and where plasma can be donated to users:

https://www.instagram.com/plasmadonors.mumbai/?igshid=ov4f4j4s3vab

Ambulance

https://twitter.com/HelpNowIndia (88222 88222/ 88998 89952)

