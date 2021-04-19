YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    Looking for availability of Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Mumbai? Check here

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 19: With coronavirus cases soaring across the state, there is a growing demand for where to find ventilator-supported beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.

    Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has earlier urged patients to be admitted to jumbo COVID-19 care centres with the availability of oxygen beds and the regular supervision of doctors.

    Looking for availability of Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Mumbai? Check here

    How to find COVID-19 beds in Mumbai?

    The civic body also has a bed availability tracker which is updated every 2 hours. You can check the bed availability here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Resources/COVIDBeds/bedTracker.html

    https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

    https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383093960927756299?s=19

    https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1381199777707171840?s=20

    https://twitter.com/TwoTweetsNotice/status/1382580254141648896?s=20

    PANVEL verified website https://covidbedpanvel.in/

    NESCO Goregaon has added 100 more beds. Oxygen beds are also available.

    Ward- War Room Number:

    1. A- 022-22700007

    2. B- 022-23759023 / 23759025

    3. C- 022-22197331

    4. D- 022-23835004 / 8879713135

    5. E- 022-23797901

    6. F SOUTH- 022-24177507 / 86577922809

    7. F NORTH- 022-24011380 / 8879150447 / 8879148203

    8. G SOUTH- 022-24219515 / 7208764360

    9. G NORTH- 022-24210441 / 8291163739

    10. H EAST- 022-26635400

    11. H WEST- 022-26440121

    12. K EAST - 022-26847000 / 8657933681

    13. K WEST- 022-26208388

    14. P SOUTH- 022-28780008 / 8828476098 / 7304776098

    15. P NORTH- 022-28440001 / 9321598131

    16. R SOUTH- 022-28054788 / 8828495740

    17. R NORTH- 022-28947350 / 8369324810

    18. R CENTRAL- 022-28947360 / 9920089097

    19. L- 7678061274 / 7304883359 / 7710870510

    20. M EAST- 022-25526301 / 7208680538 / 7208590415

    21. M WEST- 022-25284000

    22. N- 022-21010201

    23. S - 022-25954000 / 9004869724

    24. T - 022-25694000

    Private/public hospitals in Mumbai Suburbs

    https://twitter.com/TwoTweetsNotice/status/1382580254141648896

    https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383081291004866563

    https://twitter.com/DrRahulGhule11/status/1383045688368373764

    Contact: 7718812200 for help with

    - Bed Allocations

    - Oxygen Supply

    - Ambulance

    Via @ruebenmasc on twitter

    *Non ventilator ICU bed - hosptial name list -https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1383407318734307333

    *AAP helpline no. (Bed Allocations, Oxygen Supply, Ambulance)

    -https://twitter.com/rubenmasc/status/1382631328558944257?s=19

    Want to check availability of Remdesivir injections?

    ACTMERA (TOCILIZUMAB)

    S.K Distributors

    Unit no 1, Bombay industrial estate, Narayan nagar, Off LBS Marg, NSS Road, Next to Union Bank of India, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai 400086

    EMAIL - hospitaldiv@sk1932.com

    Dhaval - 9619861781, 9930220993, 8879142101

    BYCULLA PHARMACY AND STORES

    PROP. FARMACROSS (I) PVT.LTD.

    (MASINA HOSPITAL)

    At Masina Hospital, Sant Savta Marg, Masina Byculla East, Mumbai - 400027

    Altaf - 09870008051 (from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm)

    Night Shift: Mr Arun - 022-61313000 / 613130001

    CIPLA LTD:

    Customer Care: 8657311088

    info.availability@cipla.com

    Vinayagam - 9994399990

    Dipendra - 7507946363

    Apoorv - 9662612576

    https://twitter.com/awwwnchal/status/1383866089436712966?s=08

    https://twitter.com/sandhyafernez/status/1382236025431330816?s=19

    https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383024078957649922

    https://twitter.com/jokebazz/status/1383439116751171594?s=19

    https://twitter.com/TheNeatSoul/status/1383431654237032452?s=19

    https://twitter.com/irreverent_bai/status/1383116019393187842 (also for Tocilizumab)

    https://twitter.com/bgopu1973/status/1383358887005351945

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CNxzYknndZf/?igshid=1ld5js214c1nv

    Actemera (Tocilizumab) and Remdesvir Injection available- Distributors

    -https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=19

    -https://twitter.com/the_lucky420/status/1383629217628262407?s=19

    -https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=20

    Looking for an Oxygen cylinder? You may check out these contacts

    *Oxygen supply for the home quarantined + Oxygen cylinder

    -http://www.veerfoundation.org/smjsscentre.html

    -https://twitter.com/shettysubodh/status/1382675351227179010?s=20

    -https://twitter.com/poojapardesi/status/1383337883726016520

    -https://twitter.com/SandeepKamath5/status/1382674842063757316?s=20

    -https://twitter.com/TheRobustRascal/status/1383874673532805128?s=19

    -https://twitter.com/Impres78/status/1382978238670991361

    -https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1382979166681792512

    -https://twitter.com/AshwiniDodani/status/1383125994760925184

    -https://www.instagram.com/p/CNzMqHvF3Ka/

    Unity and dignity foundation

    Free O2 cylinders *Mumbai*, Contact no: 9892012132

    https://twitter.com/mastanidp1/status/1383821859074891780?s=08

    How and where plasma can be donated to users:

    https://www.instagram.com/plasmadonors.mumbai/?igshid=ov4f4j4s3vab

    Ambulance

    https://twitter.com/HelpNowIndia (88222 88222/ 88998 89952)

    *Via @ruebenmasc on twitter

    Contact: 7718812200 for help with

    - Bed Allocations

    - Oxygen Supply

    - Ambulance

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X