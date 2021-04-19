Looking for availability of Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Mumbai? Check here
Mumbai, Apr 19: With coronavirus cases soaring across the state, there is a growing demand for where to find ventilator-supported beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.
Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation has earlier urged patients to be admitted to jumbo COVID-19 care centres with the availability of oxygen beds and the regular supervision of doctors.
How to find COVID-19 beds in Mumbai?
The civic body also has a bed availability tracker which is updated every 2 hours. You can check the bed availability here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Resources/COVIDBeds/bedTracker.html
https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html
https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383093960927756299?s=19
https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1381199777707171840?s=20
https://twitter.com/TwoTweetsNotice/status/1382580254141648896?s=20
PANVEL verified website https://covidbedpanvel.in/
NESCO Goregaon has added 100 more beds. Oxygen beds are also available.
Ward- War Room Number:
1. A- 022-22700007
2. B- 022-23759023 / 23759025
3. C- 022-22197331
4. D- 022-23835004 / 8879713135
5. E- 022-23797901
6. F SOUTH- 022-24177507 / 86577922809
7. F NORTH- 022-24011380 / 8879150447 / 8879148203
8. G SOUTH- 022-24219515 / 7208764360
9. G NORTH- 022-24210441 / 8291163739
10. H EAST- 022-26635400
11. H WEST- 022-26440121
12. K EAST - 022-26847000 / 8657933681
13. K WEST- 022-26208388
14. P SOUTH- 022-28780008 / 8828476098 / 7304776098
15. P NORTH- 022-28440001 / 9321598131
16. R SOUTH- 022-28054788 / 8828495740
17. R NORTH- 022-28947350 / 8369324810
18. R CENTRAL- 022-28947360 / 9920089097
19. L- 7678061274 / 7304883359 / 7710870510
20. M EAST- 022-25526301 / 7208680538 / 7208590415
21. M WEST- 022-25284000
22. N- 022-21010201
23. S - 022-25954000 / 9004869724
24. T - 022-25694000
Private/public hospitals in Mumbai Suburbs
https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383081291004866563
https://twitter.com/DrRahulGhule11/status/1383045688368373764
Contact: 7718812200 for help with
- Bed Allocations
- Oxygen Supply
- Ambulance
Via @ruebenmasc on twitter
*Non ventilator ICU bed - hosptial name list -https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1383407318734307333
*AAP helpline no. (Bed Allocations, Oxygen Supply, Ambulance)
-https://twitter.com/rubenmasc/status/1382631328558944257?s=19
Want to check availability of Remdesivir injections?
ACTMERA (TOCILIZUMAB)
S.K Distributors
Unit no 1, Bombay industrial estate, Narayan nagar, Off LBS Marg, NSS Road, Next to Union Bank of India, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai 400086
EMAIL - hospitaldiv@sk1932.com
Dhaval - 9619861781, 9930220993, 8879142101
BYCULLA PHARMACY AND STORES
PROP. FARMACROSS (I) PVT.LTD.
(MASINA HOSPITAL)
At Masina Hospital, Sant Savta Marg, Masina Byculla East, Mumbai - 400027
Altaf - 09870008051 (from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm)
Night Shift: Mr Arun - 022-61313000 / 613130001
CIPLA LTD:
Customer Care: 8657311088
info.availability@cipla.com
Vinayagam - 9994399990
Dipendra - 7507946363
Apoorv - 9662612576
https://twitter.com/awwwnchal/status/1383866089436712966?s=08
https://twitter.com/sandhyafernez/status/1382236025431330816?s=19
https://twitter.com/mediocregandhi/status/1383024078957649922
https://twitter.com/jokebazz/status/1383439116751171594?s=19
https://twitter.com/TheNeatSoul/status/1383431654237032452?s=19
https://twitter.com/irreverent_bai/status/1383116019393187842 (also for Tocilizumab)
https://twitter.com/bgopu1973/status/1383358887005351945
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNxzYknndZf/?igshid=1ld5js214c1nv
Actemera (Tocilizumab) and Remdesvir Injection available- Distributors
-https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=19
-https://twitter.com/the_lucky420/status/1383629217628262407?s=19
-https://twitter.com/nazmaaman/status/1382324316931387394?s=20
Looking for an Oxygen cylinder? You may check out these contacts
*Oxygen supply for the home quarantined + Oxygen cylinder
-http://www.veerfoundation.org/smjsscentre.html
-https://twitter.com/shettysubodh/status/1382675351227179010?s=20
-https://twitter.com/poojapardesi/status/1383337883726016520
-https://twitter.com/SandeepKamath5/status/1382674842063757316?s=20
-https://twitter.com/TheRobustRascal/status/1383874673532805128?s=19
-https://twitter.com/Impres78/status/1382978238670991361
-https://twitter.com/dakuwithchaku/status/1382979166681792512
-https://twitter.com/AshwiniDodani/status/1383125994760925184
-https://www.instagram.com/p/CNzMqHvF3Ka/
Unity and dignity foundation
Free O2 cylinders *Mumbai*, Contact no: 9892012132
https://twitter.com/mastanidp1/status/1383821859074891780?s=08
How and where plasma can be donated to users:
https://www.instagram.com/plasmadonors.mumbai/?igshid=ov4f4j4s3vab
Ambulance
https://twitter.com/HelpNowIndia (88222 88222/ 88998 89952)
