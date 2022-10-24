YouTube
    ‘Look forward to working closely together': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak, next Prime Minister of Britain and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted, ''Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.'' The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched last year.

    Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

    This means the 42-year-old former chancellor, a devout Hindu, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.

    Sunak will now be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 21:41 [IST]
