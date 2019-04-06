  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections: Priyanka blessed by woman supporter, high-voltage campaign in Western UP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 06: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday. On the occasion, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving off a huge amount of sum for the wealthy, she spoke about her party's minimum income guarantee scheme and asked the ruling party what they did in five years of their tenure.

    Priyanka asked, 'Have you seen Modi hugging any family from Varanasi?'. She claimed that she was told by people in Varanasi that Narendra Modi didn't meet any families in the constituency in the last five years and only came there to give speeches.

    "Modi roamed the entire world. He went to Japan, and hugged people. He went to Pakistan and ate biryani there. He also went to China and hugged people. But in five years, have you seen him hug a single family in Varanasi," she said.

    Western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur constituency is set to see a high-voltage battle for votes in the coming days, with PM Narendra Modi launching the first salvo against Congress candidate Imran Masood at a rally this afternoon. Providing ammunition for the attack was an alleged threat made by the politician in 2014 that he would chop PM Modi into pieces.

    "Yahan toh boti boti karne wale sahab bhi hain (This was where that man said he will chop me into pieces). He is a favourite of the Congress prince. Do keep in mind that they are the ones who threaten while we are the ones who respect and protect your daughters," PM Modi said at the rally aimed at garnering support for sitting BJP parliamentarian Raghav Lakhanpal.

     

    Priyanka Vadra

    Priyanka Vadra

    Ghaziabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra being blessed by a muslim during a roadshow, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Ghaziabad, Friday, April 05, 2019.

    Edappadi K. Palaniswami

    Edappadi K. Palaniswami

    Madurai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Madurai on Friday, April 05, 2019.

    Sushma Swara

    Sushma Swara

    Secunderabad: Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, addresses a meeting of the linguistic minorities, in Secunderabad on Friday, April 05, 2019.

    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Saharanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Saharanpur, Friday, April 05, 2019.

    O Panneerselvam

    O Panneerselvam

    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, during an election campaign, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Chennai on Friday, April 05 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    Wardha: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Wardha, Friday, April 05, 2019.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Kolkata: Salesman displays sarees with images of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee printed on them, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a shop in Kolkata, Friday, April 5, 2019.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee

    Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee is felicitated by party workers with a traditional Assamese Japi during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019.

    Hema Malini

    Hema Malini

    Mathura: BJP candidate and sitting Member of Parliament Hema Malini sits on a tractor during election campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura, Friday, April 5, 2019.

    BJP supporters

    BJP supporters

    Changlang: BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend their support during Amit Shah's election rally at Bordumsa, in Changlang district, Friday, April 05, 2019. (PTI Photos)

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue