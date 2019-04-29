Lok Sabha elections 2019: Despite violence in Bengal, India registers 64% voter turnout in Phase 4

New Delhi, Apr 29: Despite spordiac incidents of violence in West Bengal and EVM glitches in some areas were reported as 64 per cent turnout was recorded on Monday in 72 constituencies across nine states in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Reports of EVM glitches reported from several constituencies where polling is currently in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabhe elections have led to delays in the voting process. In Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, polling couldn't begin on time at booth numbers 35 and 435 of Chhibramau area due to a snag in the EVM.

Of the 72 seats where polling will be held, 40 are in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Polling will be held on 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and 3 in Jharkhand. Voting will be cast in 17 seats of Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha.

Watch this space for all the Live updates for fourth phase polling:

Odisha In view of Cyclone Fani, Odisha chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to keep close watch over the situation and asked concerned departments to stay in all preparedness to deal with any possible strike of the cyclone, according to ANI. The Hindu reported that EC has told the Odisha government to ensure security of EVM strong rooms in view of the cyclone. West Bengal The fourth phase polling in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal was marked by an FIR against Union Minister Babul Supriyo, damage to his vehicle, clashes between rivals TMC and BJP, lathicharge by policemen and firing in the air by central forces. Jharkhand Jharkhand recorded more than 64 per cent polling today for the three Lok Sabha seats in the state's Maoist-affected areas, according to the Election Commission (EC) data. Initial EC data showed that Chatra witnessed 62.06 per cent voting, Lohardaga 63.56 per cent and Palamau 64.31 per cent. In the first phase of polling in Jharkhand, there were 121 "sakhi" booths managed exclusively by women polling staff. Billionaires and Bollywood stars lined up outside polling stations along with the common folks today in Mumbai, which recorded 51.11 per cent voting, almost similar to the voting percentage of 51.59 in the 2014 polls. Voter turnout for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which went to the polls today was recorded at 57.58 per cent, slightly lower than in 2014. Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol cast their vote in Vile Parle in Mumbai. Sunny Deol is contesting the election on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. West Bengal Moon Moon Sen, TMC candidate from Asansol said,''I have not met my seniors yet and when we will sit together I will know where and why violence took place. Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai. Violence is much less now compared to before.'' The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh for his communal remarks. The EC said, prima facie, Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning. He has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice. A 50-year-old man died while awaiting his turn to cast his vote at a polling booth in Umrapur village near Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. Ompal Singh was standing in the queue at booth 302 of the village under Baghauli police station area when he suddenly collapsed and became unconscious, said Presiding Officer Anis Ahmed. Mumbai Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth at Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road. Mumbai Veteran actor Dharmendra says "We don't know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood, we will serve the nation. What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny will also serve the nation." CEO Rajasthan has sought a report after some voters in Jodhpur had leveled charge of bogus voting alleging that their votes had already been cast and when inquired they were told that nothing can be done now. NCP candidate from Nashik Sameer Bhujabal's mother's name goes missing from voters list. Estimated voter turnout till 5 pm for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is 50.6%. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. The Election Commission has asked police to lodge an FIR against BJP candidate Babul Supriyo for entering a poll booth in Asansol and questioning the polling officer. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed at a West Bengal rally that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said the party will complain to the Election Commission and charge Modi with horse-trading. Mumbai Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan cast vote in Mumbai. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha over alleged "booth capturing by BJP". Letter states "BJP goons conducted booth capturing in 12 booths of Bari assembly constituency under Jajpur parliamentary constituency while the polling was going on today." West Bangal EC tells police to file FIR against two BJP candidates in Bengal for using phone inside booth. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday expressed confidence that all the crowd queuing up outside various polling stations in Rajasthan is in favour of the BJP. Estimated voter turnout till 3 pm for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is 49.53%. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. The party also alleged that in at at least two polling booths the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machine showed the voting for the BJP when the ballot was cast for the SP. Opposition Samajwadi Party Monday urged the Election Commission to remove Uttar Pradesh's police chief OP Singh from the post alleging he was "favouring" the ruling BJP and affecting elections. Over 43 per cent of 2.57 crore electorate Monday cast their votes till 1 pm in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan. Maximum voter percentage of 53.45 was registered in Barmer, followed by Jodhpur where 46.41 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm. Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir: Polling underway at polling booth number 63 in Bumthan, Qazigund. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/bkkjMD6N2S — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Polling underway at polling booth number 63 in Bumthan, Qazigund. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the security forces for allegedly entering the polling booths while voting was underway. "There were various instances where on instructions of BJP leaders, Central Forces acted in a manner which is not conducive to free & fair elections in WB.(sic)," the TMC said in a letter. The TMC has written to the Election Commission over the "Illegal action of central forces & violation of MCC by BJP candidates" in West Bengal. Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting and attacking BJP workers, they are not letting BJP leaders campaign, says PM Modi. Dear ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ : My ink vanished fairly easily. And I am not the only one. pic.twitter.com/OTl1PZEfMI — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 29, 2019 Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has added to ongoing claims the "indelible" ink used by Election Commission officials to mark the fingers of those who have voted can be easily removed. West Bengal TMC in a letter to EC over alleged "Illegal action of central forces & violation of MCC by BJP candidates" in West Bengal: There were various instances where on instructions of BJP leaders, Central Forces acted in a manner which is not conducive to free & fair elections in WB. Three government employees, including a woman, engaged in poll duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh. Estimated voter turnout till 2 pm for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is 38.63 per cent. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. Voter Tunrout Till 1 pm Rajasthan- 43 per cent, Madhya Pradesh-31.03 per cent, Bihar-32.48 p[er cent, West Bengal 52.36 per cent, Maharashtra 31.74 per cent. Mumbai Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar after casting their vote at polling center number 203 in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first time voters. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0dNVhNR8mg — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Sachin Tendulkar and family caste their votes in Mumbai. Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai. Several incidents of stone throwing took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said. Mumbai Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their vote at a polling booth in Juhu. Estimated voter turnout till 12 pm for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is 23.48%. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. New Delhi MA Naqvi, BJP: We also raised the issue of poll violence in West Bengal. We have asked deputation of central forces at all polling booths so that free & fair elections can be held in the state. MA Naqvi, BJP: BJP delegation met EC officials today, we raised displeasure over remarks made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi and party president Amit Shah. His statements are baseless and derogatory and in violation of electoral laws. New Delhi Congress MP, Sushmita Dev: We filed 8 complaints to the EC on behalf of the party against the PM and Amit Shah regarding their speeches on armed forces, why no action is being taken? EC can dismiss our complaints but not acting on them is against the law of the land. Mumbai Participated in the biggest festival of democracy.



Casted my vote in Mumbai for a strong, secure and developed India. pic.twitter.com/MDlfTR26qA — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 29, 2019 Smriti Irani casts vote in Mumbai. Mumbai Mumbai: BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol after casting their vote in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/tXToH6ek1k — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol after casting their vote in Vile Parle. Union Min&BJP leader Piyush Goyal after casting his vote at Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai: This election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East&West, Modi wave has overtaken the country. PM Modi is the tallest leader today in the country. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/S6fXnrhLE1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 BJP leader Piyush Goyal casts his vote in Mumbai, says this election is now a Tsunami election. North South,East and West, Modi wave has overtaken the country. PM Modi is the tallest leader today in the country. Mumbai Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai. Poonam Mahajan BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central LS seat also present. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/vgsQjca0a1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai. Mumbai Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar cast their vote in Mumbai. The clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Birbhum's Nanoor have turned violent as nine people have been injured. According to official EC data, 23.48 percent have voted till 12 pm across 72 constituencies in nine states. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife Renu Namboodiri after casting their vote at polling in Bandra. Erstwhile King of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh casts his vote at booth number 127 in Jodhpur. BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot are two of the candidates from the Jodhpur LS constituency. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra after casting his vote in Malabar Hill, says, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition govt comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country." Voter Turnout Till 11 am Bihar: 18.26 per cent, Odisha: 19.61 per cent, Rajasthan: 28.98 per cent , West Bengal: 34.71 per cent, Madhya Pradesh-26.82 per cent, J&K-3.74 per cent. Trinamool Violence & Booth Captured:

•171, 223, 224, 199 TMC standing near EVM and influencing voters

•117, 118, 119 kumadieh , pandaveshwar captured.

•275/140 Pansuli nimna Buniyud school

Pandabeshwar captured — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2019 Babul Supriyo alleges violence and booth capturing by TMC #Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L4nXhMbyvj — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Actor Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khar. Complaint filed against Bhagwant Mann, sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and candidate from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency over alleged discrepancies in his nomination affidavit. 21.15 per cent voter turnout recorded on 13 parliamentary constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, till 11 am. Punjab: Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabha candidate from Anandpur Sahib, files his nomination at DC office in Ropar. The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to BJP’s Birbhum candidate Dudhkumar Mondal for using a mobile phone inside the polling booth in Birbhum. Apart from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, EVM glitches were reported from Bihar and Odisha as well. Mumbai: A woman being carried to cast her vote at polling booth number 181 in Mahim by her family member and polling staff. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/V7loyU0CWJ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 A woman being carried to cast her vote at polling booth number 181 in Mahim by her family member and polling staff. The Supreme Court agrees to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora after casting his vote. Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu. Mumbai Actors Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre after casting their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle. Congress MP, Sushmita Dev, has filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking urgent and necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. BJP delegation including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni will meet Election Commission today over the issue of poll-related violence during polling in West Bengal. A 50-year-old woman poll staffer died after suffering a heart attack ahead of voting in Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. #Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jRYwkW8LzX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran cast votes in Bandra. All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Monday due to elections in Mumbai. Jharkhand Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency. It is a naxal-affected area. Odisha BJP MP candidate from Kendrapara, Jay Panda visits polling booth number 38 in Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency, says, “today, we registered 14-15 complaints with poll authorities over disturbance and attempts of booth rigging at different polling booths.We want free and fair polls”. Voter Turnout Till 9am Bihar-10.22 per cent, J&K - 0.61 per cent, Madhya Pradesh- 8.74 per cent, Maharashtra - 2.21 per cent, Odisha- 5.81 per cent, Rajasthan-4.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh-7.40 per cent, West Bengal-12.45 per cent, Jharkhand-10.94 per cent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath cast his vote as the state goes to poll for the first time in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo: I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared. Bihar #Bihar: CPI candidate from Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar after casting his vote at a polling centre in Begusarai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/zL57N8dUDB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Kanhaiya Kumar casts vote West Bengal Villagers boycott polls at Jemua's polling booth number 222&226 in Asansol due to absence of central forces at the polling station. Polling has been suspended at the polling station as voters are protesting. West Bengal BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar after casting his vote at polling booth 31 in Tardeo. Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. Madhya Pradesh: A 90-year-old woman casts her vote at polling booth number 153 in Shahdol. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/qw5FmocZAE — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 A 90-year-old woman casts her vote West Bengal #WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com/goOmFRG96L — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Clash in Asansol Jammu and Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir: Polling underway at a polling booth in Kurigam area of Kulgam. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/lfeVDTgTor — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Voting is yet to begin at booth number 189 and 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj after a glitch in EVM was detected. Maharashtra #Mumbai: Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu, in the #Phase4 of #LokSabhaElections2019 . pic.twitter.com/ZNiCksp7FN — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Veteran actress Shubha Khote casts vote: Maharashtra #Mumbai: Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar casts her vote at polling booth number 190 in Bandra. pic.twitter.com/caqMEX9Njk — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Urmila Matondkar casts vote: Rajasthan EVM glitches have hampered voting at polling booths in Rajasthan's Pali, Deoli, and Bhinai in Ajmer district. Soon after the polling began, as many as 30 complaints of technical snags were reported win 40 minutes, say reports. Uttar Pradesh #Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. pic.twitter.com/s9mH0pHLey — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan: "The polling for the 4th phase of General Elections begins today. I appeal to the voters to ensure a record turnout. Your vote will not only strengthen the pillars of democracy but it will also help shaping of a New India," tweets Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. 8 Parliamentary constituencies are voting in the fourth phase of the elections today. Long queues were found at polling stations in Asansol. Bollywood actress Rekha cast her vote at a polling station in Bandra, Mumbai. The fate of Poonam Mahajan will be decided today. She is contesting the Mumbai North seat and was among the early voters in the constituency. She cast her vote at a polling station in Worli. RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters in Mumbai. He waited like all others in queue to cast his vote at Peddar Road. Former chief minister of Rajasthan was among the early voters today. The focus would be on Mumbai and Begusarai, which are the BJP’s strongholds. Polling has been delayed in two booths at West Bengal. The delay is owing to glitches in the EVMs. Anil Ambani was among the early voters in Mumbai. He cast his vote at the GD Somani school at Cuff Parade. Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. Voting begins for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. 72 constituencies would be polling today. It is also the last phase of the elections in Odisha. There are 210 candidates with pending criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores. Valued at Rs 660 crore, Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath is the richest candidate contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held across nine states on Monday. The states to poll in this phase are Uttar Pradesh (13) , Madhya Pradesh (5) , Bihar, Rajasthan (13) and Jharkhand (3). Polling will also be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal and 6 in Odisha. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 45 of these 71 seats. The party had won 12 out of 13 in UP, all 13 in Rajasthan, 6 in MP, 3 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand, 8 in Maharashtra and one in West Bengal. 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. The seats that would poll on May Apr 29 are Etawah, Farrukhabad, Hamripur, Akbarpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kannauj, Kheri, Unnao, Misrikh and Shahjahanpur. In 2014, the BJP won 12 out of the 13 seats. The seat at Kannauj was won by Dimple Yadav. That year the BJP’s seat share was at 45 per cent while the SP and BSP managed 22 and 20 per cent respectively. There are 67 assembly segments which fall under the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which is polling on April 29. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP bagged 60 of these 67 seats, which also included 4 of the 5 in Kannauj. The voter turnout in phase-I was 69.45 per cent, 69.43 per cent in phase-II and 64.66 per cent in phase-III. More than 12.79 crore voters will decide the fortune of 961 candidates. In the first three phases, 302 out of 543 constituencies went to polls. The key contestants are Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Subhash Bhamre (BJP), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) and Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress). The states that will go to polls in the fourth phase are Rajasthan (13 seats), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (17) and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Polling for 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states will commence in just a few hours from now.

