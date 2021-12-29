YouTube
    Lockdown-like Curbs to return in Mumbai? Here's what health minister Rajesh Tope said

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 29: As Maharashtra is the second worst-hit state from Omicron across India, state health minister Rajesh Tope today said that Mumbai may witness lockdown-like situation if the number of Covid-19 cases keeps rising.

    ''We need to focus on the COVID19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15-18 year old children in schools,'' Rajesh tope said as quoted by news agency ANI.

    ''Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions. CM will hold a meeting COVID Task Force soon,'' he said.

    Tope also said the state government has to think about imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc.

    ''Till now there are 167 Omicron cases in the State. Of these, 90 patients have been discharged. None of these patients were in serious condition. We have to think of imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc.,'' the minister further added.

    The state's daily tally of Covid-19 crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday while 22 more patients died and Mumbai too recorded a high of 1,333 new cases. However, no case of Omicron was recorded across the state on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 15:21 [IST]
    X