10-day Lockdown in Telangana from May 12; All activities allowed from 6 to 10 am

Hyderabad, May 11: Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the cabinet has decided to impose lockdown in the State from 10 am on Wednesday i.e. May 12. for ten days.

CM KCR held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers on Tuesday to take a decision on imposing complete lockdown in Telangana.

The Cabinet has also decided that all activities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am every day. The Cabinet decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of the vaccine.

The detailed Guidelines as in what will be allowed and that are not will be released later in the day.

It should be noted that Telangana was the only state so far which had not imposed any lockdown. Earlier, the Chief Minister had repeatedly maintained that there is no plan of imposing a Lockdown.

The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15 and will be deciding on the need to impose a lockdown in the meeting today.

However, experts maintain that total lockdown is required to control the spread of coronavirus.

"There are reports that suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown, there is no decrease in the cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of the imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy and it will take a decision," the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.