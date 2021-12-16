Will there be a lockdown in Karnataka again? New restrictions to fight Omicron might come to effect

Lockdown in Karnataka only if.. Technical Committee has this advise

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: With new cases of Omicron being reported there is widespread fear that has gripped the country. In this backdrop Karnataka's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee held its second review meeting.

The committee suggested that the government should consider a lockdown in districts only if the weekly test positivity rate exceeds 5 per cent and the occupancy of oxygen beds is more than 60 per cent.

The committee also assured the government that the situation is not alarming and it is not required to panic as of now. The Test Positivity Rate as of now's about 0.3 per cent.

The report also said that the state is fairly geared up in terms of health infrastructure and facilities for a possible third wave. Moreover the Centre has said that a lockdown must be used as a last resort when the TRP is over 10 per cent. The Centre also said a lockdown may become necessary if the occupancy of oxygen beds is around 60 per cent.

The Karnataka committee also said that if night curfew is to be imposed in the state it should be between 7 pm and 5 am. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19and two deaths. The total number of infections stands at 30,01,251 and the death toll at 38,277. WIth 301 discharges the total recoveries are at 29,55,766, while the number of active cases is 7,179.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 17:02 [IST]