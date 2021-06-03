YouTube
    Lockdown in Karnataka likely to continue beyond June 7

    Bengaluru, June 03: The COVID-19 restrictions is Karnataka are likely to be extended despite speculations galore that more relaxations will be given.

    Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa said that the lifting the lockdown entirely is not possible as the COVID-19 cases are still being reported in the state. He said that the government is considering extending the lockdown with some relaxations.

    Yediyurappa said that he will discuss this with everyone and decide on the measures to be taken regarding the restrictions and added that the export oriented businesses will be allowed in the state from June 3 onwards.

    The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee in its report to the government said that restrictions can only be relaxed after the positivity rate in the state comes down below 5 per cent and the number of cases are below 5,000. The committee advised the government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form in the state.

    The CM said that a decision on the extension of the lockdown would be taken on June 5, two days before the restriction period ends on June 7.

    lockdown karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
    X