    Lockdown 3.0: Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Mysuru in Karnataka to remain in red zones

    Bengaluru, May 01: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

    Karnataka Lockdown 3.0: Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Mysuru to remain in red zone areas

    The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said.

    Meanwhile, a toal of 733 districts across the nation has been classified into red zones, orange zones and green zones by the health ministry.

    In Karnataka, the state has three districts which have been indentified as red zones, 13 as organge and 14 have been declared as green zones with no coronavirus cases.

    Here is the complete list:

    Red zones in Karnataka

    Bengaluru Urban

    Mysuru

    Bengaluru Rural

    Orange Zones in Karnataka:

    Belagavi

    Vijayapura

    Kalaburagi

    Bagalkote

    Mandya

    Ballari

    Dharwad

    Dakshina Kannada

    Bidar

    Chikkaballapura

    Gadag

    Uttara Kannada

    Tumakuru

    Green zones in Karnataka:

    Davangere

    Udupi

    Chamarajanagara

    Chikkamagaluru

    Chitradurga

    Hassan

    Haveri

    Kodagu

    Kolar

    Koppa I

    Raichur

    Shivamogga

    Ramanagara

    Yadgir

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 19:47 [IST]
