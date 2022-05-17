Local Mathura Court to hear plea for videography of Shahi Idgah Masjid

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mathura, May 17: On the sidelines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque survey in Varanasi, a local court in Mathura will be hearing a similar plea seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah Masjid adjacent to Krishnajanmabhoomi.

The petitioners, who included Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Dinesh Sharma, have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah Mosque premises in Mathura.

The petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acre land. The have been demanding that the mosque be removed and the land returned to the temple.

Earlier on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months. The High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute on Thursday.

The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders. The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. The District Judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter. The court will give its decision on July 1.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:37 [IST]