Loaded with possibilities: Navjot Singh Sidhu posts pic with Harbhajan Singh
India
Chandigarh, Dec 15: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a photo with cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday.
"Picture loaded with possibilities .... With Bhajji the shining star," Sidhu, former India batsman, captioned the picture.
The tweet comes amid speculation last week the Indian spinning legend might join the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Congress-ruled Punjab.
However, Harbhajan Singh rubbished the reports; firmly calling it "fake news".
Fake news https://t.co/nxy81qURPX— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 11, 2021
Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 17:26 [IST]