Punjab Polls: Amarinder Singh to ally with BJP

Kejriwal alleges illegal sand mining going on in Punjab CM's constituency, demands probe

Assembly elections 2022: BJP deputes senior functionaries to take stock

Punjab, Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: Here is What ABP-CVoter Survey Says

Punjab polls: Talks between Amarinder, BJP on

Loaded with possibilities: Navjot Singh Sidhu posts pic with Harbhajan Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Dec 15: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a photo with cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday.

"Picture loaded with possibilities .... With Bhajji the shining star," Sidhu, former India batsman, captioned the picture.

The tweet comes amid speculation last week the Indian spinning legend might join the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Congress-ruled Punjab.

However, Harbhajan Singh rubbished the reports; firmly calling it "fake news".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 17:26 [IST]