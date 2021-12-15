Loaded with possibilities: Navjot Singh Sidhu posts pic with Harbhajan Singh

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Dec 15: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a photo with cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    "Picture loaded with possibilities .... With Bhajji the shining star," Sidhu, former India batsman, captioned the picture.

    The tweet comes amid speculation last week the Indian spinning legend might join the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Congress-ruled Punjab.

    However, Harbhajan Singh rubbished the reports; firmly calling it "fake news".

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 17:26 [IST]
