LJP to demand Lok Sabha seats from NDA in many southern states

New Delhi, Sep 1: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Ram Vilas Paswan will contest elections in many other states except Bihar.

The party has deputed its leaders to asses the situation in different states and spread the party network. The party will demand some seats in the states where the party wants not only to expand its base but contest elections and where the Bharatiya Janata Party is also not strong.

The LJP wants to contest elections in Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Punjab, Orissa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Also Read Five states crucial for BJP in next Lok Sabha elections; party to devise new strategy

Ajay Kumar, national spokesperson and national secretary of the LJP told OneIndia that the party has seven per cent vote base in Bihar but it has its present in rest of the country.

The party has been instrumental in passing many laws in Parliament and embolden by its performance, it wants to go to the people wherever there is scope for expansion. The party will not demand any seat where the BJP is strong.

Also Read Bihar seat sharing finalised: BJP may fight on 20 seats, JD (U) to get 12

Kumar, who has been given the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh, said that the LJP plans to contest elections in which states where the NDA coalition led by the BJP is not that strong but to compliment it as NDA both the parties can do better.

"We will demand some seats in these states and it has been decided by the party leadership. Party leaders have already been entrusted with the responsibility to work in the particular state," said Kumar.

The LJP said that their priority is southern state where the BJP is not strong and is not in the bargaining position. Very soon the programme of the party leaders will be planned there.

The party sources said that party president and Chirag ji will address rallies but before rallied are organised a proper set up has to be made in all these state.