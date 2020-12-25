YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Live Heart reaches AIIMS from Delhi airport in just 12 mins, thanks to Delhi Traffic Police's green corridor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The Delhi Police on Thursday provided a fast-moving green corridor of over 18 km for an ambulance carrying a live heart from the airport to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, officials said.

    The heart was flown in from Vadodara and took 12 minutes to reach the hospital from the airport Terminal-2, they said.

    Live Heart reaches AIIMS from Delhi airport in just 12 mins, thanks to Delhi Traffic Polices green corridor

    According to the police, the AIIMS informed them that a human heart under ventricular assist device is being flown from Vadodara to Delhi for heart transplant surgery and that a fast-moving green corridor is required from the airport to AIIMS Hospital to avoid wastage of time.

    ICMR chief Balram Bhargava undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS Trauma Centre

    The traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor was planned, a senior police officer said.

    The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance throughout the route of 18.5 km starting from Terminal-2 to AIIMS. It took 12 minutes for the vehicle to reach its destination, which would otherwise take anything between 35-40 minutes, the officer added.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    aiims new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X