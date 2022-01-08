LIVE: EC to announce election dates for UP, four other states today

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the elections for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand today.
The announcement regarding the schedule will be made by the Election Commissioner of India at 3.30 pm today.
12:06 PM, 8 Jan
Political rallies, dharnas and demonstrations have been banned in poll-bound Uttarakhand till January 16 in view of the rising coronavirus cases.
12:06 PM, 8 Jan
While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
"Gram Panchayat elections and the Bengal assembly elections infected a lot of people, which caused many deaths as well," he said and added that political parties are organising rallies and gatherings in UP for the upcoming election. Following COVID-19 protocols at such events are impossible the judge also said.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
"There's a possibility of the third wave of Covid as the cases of the new variant Omicron are rising," the judge said. He also quoted news reports about the number of cases and said that many countries have enforced a lockdown.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai, Justice Shekhar Yadav said. The observations were made after pointing out that the court was regularly crowded as scores of cases were listed daily and social distancing was not being followed.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
The observations were made while hearing an unconnected bail petition.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
The court also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban election related gatherings in the state.
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court had requested the Election Commission to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 by month or two. The observations were made in the wake of the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
There were questions asked on whether the EC would postpone the elections scheduled this year amidst a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The EC had said that they would hold a review and then take a call on the same. Following a meeting with top officials of the health ministry, the EC decided to hold the polls on schedule.
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
It may be recalled that the election limit for candidates has been hiked to Rs 95 lakh from Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 28 lakh for assembly polls.
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:50 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
11:55 AM, 8 Jan
12:06 PM, 8 Jan
12:06 PM, 8 Jan
