Has the community spread of Omicron begun in TN?

Covid 19 in India: Top 5 states with highest daily cases in the country

Covid second wave wreaked havoc in Delhi in 2021; Omicron shadow in 2022

Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here's what state health minister has to say

List of states with confirmed cases of Omicron Covid variant: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Omicron variant of coronavirus is steadily rising in India as the tally has crossed the 1500-mark on Sunday after recording the highest single-day rise of 93 fresh cases of the new variant.

Cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 witnessed a whopping surge on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,525 after multiple states confirmed infections.

Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country also recorded 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 136.

Here's a list of states and Union territories that have so far reported Omicron cases:

Maharashtra

Delhi

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Kerala

Rajasthan

Telangana

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Haryana

Odisha

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Uttar Pradesh

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Ladakh

Manipur

Punjab

Bihar



For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 10:29 [IST]