List of states with confirmed cases of Omicron Covid variant: Details here
New Delhi, Jan 02: The Omicron variant of coronavirus is steadily rising in India as the tally has crossed the 1500-mark on Sunday after recording the highest single-day rise of 93 fresh cases of the new variant.
Cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 witnessed a whopping surge on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,525 after multiple states confirmed infections.
Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The country also recorded 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 more fatalities due to the viral disease.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 136.
Here's a list of states and Union territories that have so far reported Omicron cases:
Maharashtra
Delhi
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Kerala
Rajasthan
Telangana
Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh
Haryana
Odisha
West Bengal
Madhya Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Uttar Pradesh
Goa
Himachal Pradesh
Ladakh
Manipur
Punjab
Bihar