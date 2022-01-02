List of states with confirmed cases of Omicron Covid variant: Details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Omicron variant of coronavirus is steadily rising in India as the tally has crossed the 1500-mark on Sunday after recording the highest single-day rise of 93 fresh cases of the new variant.

    List of states with confirmed cases of Omicron Covid variant

    Cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 witnessed a whopping surge on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,525 after multiple states confirmed infections.

    Of the 1,525 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 560 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

    The country also recorded 27,553 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

    Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 136.

    Here's a list of states and Union territories that have so far reported Omicron cases:

    Maharashtra
    Delhi
    Tamil Nadu
    Gujarat
    Kerala
    Rajasthan
    Telangana
    Karnataka
    Andhra Pradesh
    Haryana
    Odisha
    West Bengal
    Madhya Pradesh
    Uttarakhand
    Chandigarh
    Jammu and Kashmir
    Andaman & Nicobar Islands
    Uttar Pradesh
    Goa
    Himachal Pradesh
    Ladakh
    Manipur
    Punjab
    Bihar

    Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
