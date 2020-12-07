For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
List of Countries that have ‘zero’ coronavirus cases
India
New Delhi, Dec 07: In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China. But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic. As the world grapples with the Covid-19, there are still a handful of countries that are reporting zero cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- North Korea
- Turkmenistan
- Samoa
- Kiribati
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Palau
- Marshall Islands
- Solomon Islands
- Vanuatu
- Nauru