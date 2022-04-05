List of Bills Tabled and Passed in Parliament Budget Session 2022

BJP wants to win polls on basis of ideology, not by violence against rivals: Amit Shah in LS

List of Bills Tabled and Passed in Parliament in Budget Session 2022

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 5: The first part of the Budget session was held between January 31 and February 11 while the second part started on March 14 and will conclude on April 8.

In the second part, 13 bills have been introduced in Lok Sabha and eight in Rajya Sabha. Among the 13, six bills have been passed in both houses in the ongoing session.

S.No. Title Ministry Introduced in LS/RS Passed in LS Passed in RS 1 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' HOME AFFAIRS 05/04/2022 2 The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 EARTH SCIENCES 01/04/2022 3 The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 TRIBAL AFFAIRS 28/03/2022 01/04/2022 4 The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 HOME AFFAIRS 28/03/2022 04/04/2022 5 The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 HOME AFFAIRS 25/03/2022 30/03/2022 6 The Appropriation Bill, 2022 FINANCE 24/03/2022 24/03/2022 29/03/2022 7 The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 FINANCE 14/03/2022 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 8 The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022 FINANCE 14/03/2022 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 9 The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 FINANCE 14/03/2022 14/03/2022 23/03/2022 10 The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 FINANCE 14/03/2022 14/03/2022 23/03/2022 11 The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 TRIBAL AFFAIRS 07/02/2022 30/03/2022 12 The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 TRIBAL AFFAIRS 07/02/2022 28/03/2022 13 The Finance Bill, 2022 FINANCE 01/02/2022 25/03/2022 29/03/2022