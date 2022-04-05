List of Bills Tabled and Passed in Parliament Budget Session 2022

For Quick Alerts
List of Bills Tabled and Passed in Parliament in Budget Session 2022
New Delhi, Apr 5: The first part of the Budget session was held between January 31 and February 11 while the second part started on March 14 and will conclude on April 8.
In the second part, 13 bills have been introduced in Lok Sabha and eight in Rajya Sabha. Among the 13, six bills have been passed in both houses in the ongoing session.
|S.No.
|Title
|Ministry
|Introduced in LS/RS
|Passed in LS
|Passed in RS
|1
|'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022'
|HOME AFFAIRS
|05/04/2022
|2
|The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022
|EARTH SCIENCES
|01/04/2022
|3
|The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
|TRIBAL AFFAIRS
|28/03/2022
|01/04/2022
|4
|The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
|HOME AFFAIRS
|28/03/2022
|04/04/2022
|5
|The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
|HOME AFFAIRS
|25/03/2022
|30/03/2022
|6
|The Appropriation Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|24/03/2022
|24/03/2022
|29/03/2022
|7
|The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|14/03/2022
|14/03/2022
|21/03/2022
|8
|The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|14/03/2022
|14/03/2022
|21/03/2022
|9
|The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|14/03/2022
|14/03/2022
|23/03/2022
|10
|The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|14/03/2022
|14/03/2022
|23/03/2022
|11
|The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022
|TRIBAL AFFAIRS
|07/02/2022
|30/03/2022
|12
|The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022
|TRIBAL AFFAIRS
|07/02/2022
|28/03/2022
|13
|The Finance Bill, 2022
|FINANCE
|01/02/2022
|25/03/2022
|29/03/2022