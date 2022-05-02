YouTube
    New Delhi, May 2: The colours and diversity of India were on display at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate as members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the German capital on Monday. Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

    During the visit, India and Germany signed nine agreements including Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. List of agreements signed on the occasion of 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations:

    List of agreements signed by India-Germany at 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations
    Sr. no. Agreement Signatories
    Indian side German side
    AT THE LEADER'S LEVEL
    1. JDI on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Mr Olaf Scholz, Chancellor
    OTHER AGREEMENTS
    2. JDI on the implementation of Triangular Development Cooperation projects in Third Countries Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
    3. JDI on the establishment of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and on the establishment of an agreement to establish a direct encrypted connection between MEA and German Foreign Office Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister
    4. Indo-German Development Cooperation Regarding Renewable Energy Partnership Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
    5. Joint Declaration on the Initialing of the Agreement on a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Shri Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary Mahmut Oezdemir Parliamentary St. Secretary, Ministry of Interior
    6. JDI on continuation of cooperation in the field of advanced training of corporate executives and junior executives from India Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade State Secretary Udo Philip, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
    VIRTUAL SIGNING
    7. Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
    8. JDI on Agroecology Shri Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
    9. JDI on Forest Landscape Restoration Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment Forest & Climate Change Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 21:25 [IST]
