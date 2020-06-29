  • search
    List of 59 Chinese apps banned by India: TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat among them

    New Delhi, Jun 29: The government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, including China's TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security.

    In an official statement, the IT Ministry said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

    "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

    The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps.

    "On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," it said.

    The statement added that this move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace".

    Here's the complete list of the Chinese apps banned:

    1. TikTok

    2. Shareit

    3. Kwai

    4. UC Browser

    5. Baidu map

    6. Shein

    7. Clash of Kings

    8. DU battery saver

    9. Helo

    10. Likee

    11. YouCam makeup

    12. Mi Community

    13. CM Browers

    14. Virus Cleaner

    15. APUS Browser

    16. ROMWE

    17. Club Factory

    18. Newsdog

    19. Beutry Plus

    20. WeChat

    21. UC News

    22. QQ Mail

    23. Weibo

    24. Xender

    25. QQ Music

    26. QQ Newsfeed

    27. Bigo Live

    28. SelfieCity

    29. Mail Master

    30. Parallel Space

    31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi

    32. WeSync

    33. ES File Explorer

    34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc

    35. Meitu

    36. Vigo Video

    37. New Video Status

    38. DU Recorder

    39. Vault- Hide

    40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

    41. DU Cleaner

    42. DU Browser

    43. Hago Play With New Friends

    44. Cam Scanner

    45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

    46. Wonder Camera

    47. Photo Wonder

    48. QQ Player

    49. We Meet

    50. Sweet Selfie

    51. Baidu Translate

    52. Vmate

    53. QQ International

    54. QQ Security Center

    55. QQ Launcher

    56. U Video

    57. V fly Status Video

    58. Mobile Legends

    59. DU Privacy

