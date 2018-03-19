Lingayat, Veerashaiva supporters clash in Gulbarga, 4 held

Lingayat and Veerashaiva followers clashed with each other at Sardar Patel circle in Gulbarga city, soon after Karnataka Cabinet decided to recommend separate religion status for 'Lingayat' community on Monday.

According to a private television, the incident occurred when Lingayat supporters went on victory rally in the city and at the same time, Veerashaiva were opposing the recommendation by setting CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers' portrait on fire.

The situation went out of control, as Lingayat supporters beat up one MS Patil, a follower of Veerashaiva.

Karnataka: Clashes broke out b/w #Lingayat followers & Veerashaiva followers in Kalaburagi. Lingayat followers had come to celebrate state cabinet's approval for recommendation of separate religion for Lingayat community, Veerashaiva followers had come to protest against the same pic.twitter.com/Ds5rneqQxU — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Police intervened and dispersed the people. Police has taken into custody four people in connection with the incident. Earlier, Veerashaiva pontiff, Rambhpuri Guruji, cautioned the Congress government against recommending separate religion for Lingayats.

He warned that Congress will have to face the music if the Cabinet recommends for separate religion status for Lingayats.

The seer alleged that the report submitted by Justice Nagmohan Das committee, recommending separate religion for Lingayats, is biased in nature.

