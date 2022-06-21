Like to have normal relation with Pak, but tolerance threshold for terrorism is low: Doval

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 21: on Tuesday said that the mood and temper of the people in Kashmir has totally changed ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"People are no more in the favour of Pakistan and terrorism," Doval added. He pointed out that India would like to have normal relations with its neighbours including Pakistan," he said in an interview with news agency ANI. "We have good relations with our neighbours including Pakistan. We would like to have normal relations with Pakistan but the certainly tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low," he added. "We can't have peace and war at the choice of our adversary. If we've to protect our interests, then we will decide when and with whom and on what terms we will have peace," he told ANI.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the central government on August 5, 2019.

NSA Doval said that the future is heading towards a scenario where there will be contactless wars against invisible enemies. Hence, India needs a young, fit and agile army. "The whole war is undergoing a great change. We are going toward contactless wars and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change, Doval said, while talking about the violent protests over the recruit scheme.

NSA Doval stated the government has no plans to roll back 'Agnipath' scheme while blaming vested interests for using the opportunity to mislead people over the recruitment scheme. "While everybody realised it was necessary, no one had the will or the ability to take the risk. It needed a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said if this is what will make India strong and secure then no risk is big enough, no cost is high enough," he told ANI in the interview.