Light rain in parts of Delhi brings relief from scorching heat

    New Delhi, May 15: The national capital on Wednesday morning received light showers bringing much needed-relief from scorching heat. Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi also reported a good amount of rain.

    On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled around 35.8 degrees Celsius four notches below normal. The minimum temperature clocked was 20.8 degree Celsius, five notches below normal.

    The overall air quality in Delhi was in the "moderate" category due to the rains. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 64 and PM10 at 156, the SAFAR said.

    Weather forecast: Delhi-NCR to witness dust storm, pre-Monsoon rains]

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with rain, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering at 23 Degree Celsius and 37 Degree Celsius in Delhi.

    The IMD has further stated that apart from Delhi, isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (50 -60 kmph).

    West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan are likely to witness duststorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Vidarbha, Telangana and Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
