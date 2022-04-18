Unless trust deficit is removed, we will be very weary says Army Chief

Ladakh standoff: No de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points, says Army Chief

Won't let any attempt to change status quo along India's border to succeed: Army chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande appointed new Army Chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 18: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has become the first engineer to be appointed as India's Army Chief.

Lt Gen Pande, an engineer, will replace after General Naravane as Army Chief. Gen Naravane is the front runner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff after the passing of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash December last year.

Lt Gen Pande became the senior most after a few top officers retired in last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army's training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General Manoj Pande #VCOAS on being appointed as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff #COAS of the #IndianArmy. Lt Gen Manoj Pande will assume the appointment of #COAS on 01 May 2022.#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/fiUpc29U2A — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 18, 2022