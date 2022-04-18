YouTube
    Lieutenant General Manoj Pande appointed new Army Chief

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has become the first engineer to be appointed as India's Army Chief.

    Manoj Pande

    Lt Gen Pande, an engineer, will replace after General Naravane as Army Chief. Gen Naravane is the front runner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff after the passing of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash December last year.

    Lt Gen Pande became the senior most after a few top officers retired in last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army's training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

    army chief

