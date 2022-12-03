Liberals won’t mind Shahrukh Khan visiting Mecca without his family

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: Actor Shahrukh Khan was in Mecca after wrapping up the shooting schedule of his movie Dunki. The images of Khan praying at Mecca were posted by Instagram handle 'Team Shahrukh Khan,' and they were conspicuous by the absence of his family members.

In an old interview, Khan was asked by the Times of India why he has not gone on a pilgrimage so far. To this he replied, "Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana. However in the latest images of the actor from Hajj, both Suhana and Aryan are not present.

While the so-called liberals have not questioned Shahrukh Khan about why his family were absent, several Muslims however took to Twitter to abuse him. Most of the comments about Khan's Mecca visit were on the message posted by journalist, Said Hafiz. He said, 'Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca today. May Allah accept his Umrah, Ameen.'

The guy is married to a Hindu, got idols in his home, regularly idol worship ceremonies are held at his home. Wt (sic) R u talking about. Just because he has got a Muslim name, doesn't mean Muslims got to own him, one user Not Al-Bakistani wrote.

While Shahrukh's wife, Gauri Khan has been seen several times along with her children at a Ganapathi visarjan, none have questioned the absence of the family when the actor visited Mecca.

According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_segregation), in Mecca, only Muslims are allowed, while non-Muslims may not pass through. Attempting to enter Mecca as a non-Muslim can result in fine. Being in Mecca as a non-Muslim can result in deportation.

Shah ruh also worships idols. He keeps idols in his house. There is no greater sin than polytheism. — Amal (@rose92786) December 1, 2022

Had the actor's family not been part of a Ganapathi Visarjan, it is quite obvious many of the liberals would have been quick to question it. In the interview cited above when asked about his religion, Khan narrated an incident when his children went to school. We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is a Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. When my daughter asked me what is our religion, I simply wrote in her form that we are India, we do not have a religion.

The guy is married to a hindu, got idols in his home, regularly Idol worship ceremonies are held at his home. Wt R u talking about? Just because he's got a Muslim name doesn't mean Muslims got to own him. — Not Al-Bakistani (@TriimerLao) December 1, 2022

On August 31 2022, Khan took to the social media and shared a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a post, he wrote, welcoming Ganapathi Bappa at his home. "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," he wrote on Twitter.

The islamists were quick to attack him and said that he committed 'Shirk' which is the worst sin according to Islam.

If one looks at the manner in which the culture of Hindus are attacked by the left liberals in India, it is actually quite surprising that Khan who called Pakistani crickets the greatest in the world visited Mecca without his family despite saying that he wanted to do so with his children a few years back.

Pakistani Players Are The Best Player in the World. They are the Champions !



There’s Extreme Intolerance in India !



This Guy @iamsrk Is Pro Pakistani & He Has Proved it Many Times.



THROW SRK TO PAKISTAN

SRGAY PANAUTI OF BWOODpic.twitter.com/kprhwso5Ng — 🇮🇳 (@IBeingPratik1) August 11, 2022

Umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca can be undertaken anytime of the year as compared to the Hajj. In accordance with the Shariah law, for both pilgrimages, a Muslim must first assume a state of purification achieved by completing cleansing rituals, wearing the prescribed attire and also abstaining from certain actions. Umrah is a pilgrimage considered less than Hajj and is completed in a few hours in comparison to Hajj which could take a few days.