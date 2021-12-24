YouTube
    Let's resolve to build society based on values of justice, liberty: President Kovind on Christmas eve

    New Delhi, Dec 24: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent greetings to all citizens on the eve of Christmas and urged them to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

    Lets resolve to build society based on values of justice, liberty: President Kovind on Christmas eve

    In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters."

    Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ. This festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity & fraternity amongst members of the society, the statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

    Christmas is turning out to be a low-key celebration in many parts of the country owing to the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases. From night curfew to restrictions on social gathering, state governments across the country have imposed several rules to prevent the spread of the infection.

    In India, Omicron cases in India rose to 358.

    Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 19:12 [IST]
    X