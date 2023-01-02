Lessons that 'Pathaan' makers & Bollywood in general should learn from 'Thunivu'

India

oi-Prakash KL

The 'Thunivu' marketing team has aptly focused on the film's strengths rather than trying to attract the average viewers with vulgar songs. The trailer perfectly presents what to expect from the movie.

Mumbai, Jan 2: The trailer of Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie 'Thunivu' has become a rage among fans as it amassed over 35 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours.

The stupendous response has plenty of lessons for the film industry across the nation that has been struggling to pull the audience to theatres since the Covid pandemic hit the world in 2022. Also, the 'Pathaan' makers can take note of the huge buzz that has been created by the Tamil flick which will hit the screens for the Pongal festival.

No 'Besharam Rang' Like Song

'Thunivu' has kicked off the promotions on a positive note rather than trying to ride piggyback on controversies. Notably, the makers have not released a vulgar song like 'Besharam Rang' (from 'Pathaan') to draw the viewers' attention.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' came under attack following the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. A major section of the audience raised objections to the track over Deepika wearing a revealing saffron outfit. Although it did not deserve political reactions or protests, the song needs to be condemned for the way it was shot, especially when the audience's tastes have gone through a sea change in the last two years.

Censor Board advises 'Pathaan' makers to implement changes and submit revised version

Such songs used to work two decades ago, but now such tracks would not work simply because the viewers have finally started preferring content over stardom or just mass elements.

In the case of 'Thunivu', the marketing team has aptly focused on the film's strengths rather than trying to attract the average viewers with vulgar songs. The trailer perfectly presents what to expect from the movie. There is action and masala to satisfy all sections of the audience.

Less Yet Effective Promotions

The makers of 'Thunivu' are not going overboard to market their product. They understand that 'any publicity' is not good publicity and a teaser/trailer in this new-age will do more wonders than half-baked songs. It is because they know their target audience which has helped them to create the right buzz at the right time.

Ajith Doing The Character that Fits His Age

Last but not the least, Ajith is doing the character that fits his age. This is helping him to connect the audience well. He is not beating around the bush with a heroine half his age in semi-nude avatar. The dance moves in the 'Thunivu' have become the talk of the town than Shah Rukh Khan's 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' songs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 16:12 [IST]