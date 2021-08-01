LeM conspiracy: NIA raids 9 locations in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 01: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 9 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency also arrested a terrorist in connection with the Lashkar-e-Mustafa case.

The case was registered at the Gangyal Police Station after a conspiracy was unearthed about the LeM working at the behest of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

NIA recovers incriminating material in Lashkar IED case

During the searches many digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case.

Subsequent to searches, one accused person namely Irfan Ahmed Dar was also arrested. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused persons.

