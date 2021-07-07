Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

Remembering Dilip Kumar: Actor and star who grew with India as it evolved

Mortal remains of Dilip Kumar being taken to his residence from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar buried with full state honours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 07: Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, who passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7) has been laid to rest with full state honours.

He had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

He was buried with full state honours in Juhu. Before his funeral, Dilip Kumar's body was taken to his home. He was taken from the hospital to his Pali Hill house between 10-11 am.

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again. Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last "Qila" in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, "Shakti" and '"Karma".