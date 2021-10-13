Farmers' Protest: Farmers are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar

Two Congress leaders link KPCC president DK Shivakumar to scam in viral video: What's in the leaked clip?

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 13: A purported video of two Congress leaders discussing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar's involvement in "corruption" has gone viral, causing huge embarrassment to the party.

Former MP VS Ugrappa and media coordinator MA Saleem were caught on camera talking about the scams in the irrigation department during the Congress- JD(S) coalition government.

Minutes before the press conference by Ugrappa on Tuesday, Saleem sat next to him and started whispering about the scams.

What's in the video?

MA Saleem: Earlier, it was eight per cent. He increased it to 12 per cent. These are all adjustments by DKS.

Saleem: Uppar and G Shankar, the one from Hospet in Ballari, whom you know. Uppar is from Bengaluru.

Ugrappa: Uppar is from Vijayapura.

Saleem: Uppar's house is right opposite to former Chief Minister SM Krishna's in Bengaluru.

Saleem: It's (Irrigation) a big scandal. If dug properly, his (D K Shivakumar) role will also come out. You don't know, sir, the three made Rs 50-100 crore. If they had made so much (of wealth), then guess how much he (Shivakumar) would have made. He is a collection 'giraaki' (extortionist),"

Ugrappa: I don't know this. We all made a point to make him (Shivakumar) State president. That's why I am not saying anything. These are the reasons...

Saleem: Shivakumar stammers these days, maybe because of low BP or something else.

Saleem: He drinks?

Ugrappa: That's what they said.

Saleem: He even gets emotional these days

Former Congress MP V S Ugrappa and KPCC media coordinator Salim discuss how Party president DK Shivakumar takes bribes and a close aid of his has made between 50-100 crores in collection. They are also discussing how he stutters while talking and as if he his drunk.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/13rDXIRJOE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 13, 2021

Reacting to the video, DK Shivakumar said the media has shown Saleem and Ugrappa bad mouthing him. "You have shown that they have spoken ill against me. I will not deny it. They have spoken against me," Shivakumar said.

The senior Congress leader further said he has no connection with the content of the conversation. "I am unrelated to what they have spoken. I was never part of any 'percentage' (share in contracts) and I don't need it. I have no connection with it (share in contracts)," Shivakumar said.

Clarifying his position, Ugrappa, in a press conference today, said DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are like two eyes and both were dear to him. He said that Saleem was briefing him about what the BJP leaders were talking outside about the raids carried out by the Income Tax (I-T) Department since October 7 against three major contractors executing irrigation and highway project on 47 premises in four States, including Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the party expelled Saleem from the party for six years and served a show-cause notice to Ugrappa, who is Congress spokesperson, seeking an explanation in three days. PTI