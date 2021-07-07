Lawyer to Union minister: All about firebrand BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

Can Rahul Gandhi’s election be set aside if found guilty for ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai,’ remark

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 07: Meenakshi Lekhi, the firebrand leader of BJP is all set to join the Narendra Modi cabinet as a Minister. Lekhi known as the Dynamic and versatile face of BJP.

As a National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she has been successfully articulating, advocating and campaigning BJP's policies, programs and campaigns; and participates in various television shows on matters on National and International importance.

She is also a lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. She won the high-profile New Delhi parliamentary constituency as a BJP candidate in the 2014 elections and was re-elected in 2019.

Personal life

Meenakshi Lekhi was born on April 30, 1967 in New Delhi. She was a brilliant girl from a middle class family. She has done B. Sc. in Botany from the prestigious Hindu College, Delhi University. Later, she did L.L.B. from DU.

She registered with Delhi-Bar Council in the year 1990. Her father in law late Pran Nath Lekhi, as a Supreme Court lawyer. She fall in love with lawyer of Supreme Court named Aman lekhi. Meenakshi met Aman while canvassing for a candidate in the Bar Council Election. The couple get married on 11 Apr, 1992. The couple has three children.

Political Timeline

2014: She got Elected to 16th Lok Sabha from New Delhi constituency. She defeated AAP's Ashish Khetan.

2010: Meenakshi Lekhi was working with Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an organisation associated with RSS. During that time she was invited by ex-BJP president Nitin Gadkari to join BJP. Meenakshi accepted the offer and joined Mahila Morcha (women's wing) of BJP. Soon she became National Vice President, BJP Mahila Morcha.

20 July 2016 On 20 July 2016, she holds the position of Chairperson of Committee on Privileges.

12 June 2014 On 12 June, she got elected as Member of House Committee.

11 Dec 2014 11 Dec 2014 onwards she was the Member of Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.