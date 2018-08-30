  • search

Law Commission endorses proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 30: Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies is a solution to prevent the country from being in constant election mode, the Law Commission said today in its draft report and recommended changes in the Constitution and the electoral law to hold the mammoth exercise.

    Law Commission endorses proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls (Representative image)
    The 'draft' report submitted to the Law Ministry recommended "holding of simultaneous elections to House of the People (Lok Sabha) and the State Legislative Assemblies (except the State of Jammu and Kashmir). "

    Such an exercise will, it said, save public money, help reduce the burden on administrative set up and security forces and ensure better implementation of government policies.

    It said if simultaneous polls are held, the administrative machinery of the country will be continuously engaged in developmental activities, "rather than in electioneering".

    It, however, cautioned that "holding simultaneous elections is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution".

    PTI 

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 18:46 [IST]
