Law commission backs one-nation-one-poll

The Law Commission has backed simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The commission has now decided to seek the opinion of all stakeholders, including political parties on this issue.

"Draft working paper - Simultaneous Elections - Constitution and Legal Perspectives", prepared by the Law Commission has now been sent to the Union Law Ministry.

"Simultaneous elections may be restored in the nation by amending the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act 1951 and Rules of Procedure of Lok Sabha and those of the State Legislative Assemblies."

A definition of "simultaneous elections" may be added to Section 2 of the 1951 Act, the commission further said.

In its draft report, the Commission recommended that "statutory limit of six months for the issuance of notification of general elections be appropriately extended by the way of amendments to section 14 and 15 of the 1951 Act."

